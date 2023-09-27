Exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh accelerates; Azerbaijan arrests former leader

An exodus of Armenians from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh accelerated on Wednesday and a top regional official was detained at the border. During a brief war in 2020, Azerbaijan seized back most of its territory that had fallen to Armenian control decades earlier, including areas that had once been home to thousands of Azerbaijanis.

A cease-fire, hastily brokered by Russia, left uncertain the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital, Stepanakert, its population of roughly 50,000 and some 70,000 other residents of the region, most of them ethnic Armenians.

Since then, Russian peacekeepers failed to prevent further clashes and also were unable to stop an Azerbaijani blockade of the sole highway connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia through an area known as the Lachin Corridor.On Wednesday, Azerbaijan announced that 192 soldiers had been killed and 511 wounded during last week’s offensive. Those figures could not be independently verified.Share

Vardanyan’s wife, Veronika Zonabend, confirmed her husband's arrest, and said that he was being “held captive” after he had attempted to leave Nagorno-Karabakh Wednesday morning.

Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan's health ministry says a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week.

forced the self-declared government of Nagorno-Karabakh to capitulate and agree to dismantle its armed forces — apparently bringing a stunning end to one of the world’s most bitter and longest-running territorial disputes.Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, has been fiercely contested by Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades, since a war in the late 1980s and early 1990s when Armenia won control of the mountainous region.

Vardanyan, an Armenian-Russian oligarch turned state minister of the breakaway region, was a sharp critic of Azerbaijan’s policies and had advocated loudly for self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh. Last September, Vardanyan gave up his Russian citizenship to move to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Ruben stood with the Artsakh people during the 10-month blockade and suffered along with them in the struggle for survival,” Zonabend said in her statement. “I ask for your prayers and support to ensure my husband’s safe release.”The United States, the European Union and other Western governments have called on Baku to protect civilians, amid fears by those fleeing persecution and genocide.

With Baku poised to reassert authority over the entire region, some local officials have predicted that the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh could evacuate, unwilling to live in Azerbaijan. On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said 42,500 people had already crossed the border.

