Exit Polls Predict Landslide Win for Left-Wing Parties in South Korea's Midterm Elections

Exit polls in South Korea ’s midterm elections on Wednesday predicted a landslide win for the left-wing Democratic Party (DP) and its “sister party,” the Democratic United Party (DUP). South Korea n voters seem displeased with all parties as the economy stumbles, but they are focusing their ire on President Yoon Suk-yeol, who they view as out-of-touch with their concerns.

If the exit polls are accurate – which is not always the case in South Korea – the left-wing DP/DUP coalition will take between 168 and 193 seats out of 300 at stake in the National Assembly, leaving Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) and its ally, the People Future Party (PFP), with 87-111 seats. According to these exit polls, turnout for the election reached 67 percent, the highest level for a midterm election since 1992. The election follows a mixed-member proportional representation system in which only 254 of the 300 seats are filled by direct elections from various districts. The other 46 seats are filled by “proportional representation.” Every voter receives two ballots: one for the individual candidates running in their district, and the other for a party they favor. The party ballots are tallied, and then the 46 proportional seats are divvied up according to how many votes they received. This unusual approach, implemented in the 2020 election under the DP administration of President Moon Jae-in, was ostensibly intended to make it possible for smaller parties running on national platforms to gain some seats

