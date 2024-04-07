Exit Poll Shows Conservative Party Leading in Poland's Local Elections

Campaigners distribute flyers for the upcoming local elections in Kazun Polski, near Warsaw, Poland , on Thursday, April 4, 2024, three days ahead of a vote that Poland is holding on Sunday. The nationwide vote for city mayors, provincial governors, local council members and other local officials are expected to be a test of support for the ruling pro-European Union coalition of Prime Minister Donald Tusk that won parliamentary elections in October.

An exit poll released after Poland's local and regional elections on Sunday showed Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-EU party slightly trailing the conservative opposition party that governed Poland for eight years until December. But the socially liberal mayor of Warsaw, a Tusk ally, easily won another term in the capital. The exit polls have a small margin of error and the final results are not expected until Monday. But they indicated that Law and Justice, the conservative party that governed Poland from 2015-2023, is still a political force to be reckoned with in the nation of 38 million people. According to the Ipsos exit poll, Law and Justice won 33.7% of votes and Tusk's Civic Coalition won 31.9%. Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski declared victory, and said the result was a message to those who had counted the party out. “As Mark Twain once said, the news of my death is somewhat premature,” Kaczynski said, loosely quoting the American autho

Poland's local elections test Tusk's new government after 4 months in powerVoters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections in what is the first electoral test for the coalition government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nearly four months after taking power. Voters will elect mayors as well as members of municipal councils and provincial assemblies.

Poland's Tusk rightly calls out NATO freeloader SpainPoland spends nearly 4% of GDP on defense. Spain spends just over 1 % of GDP on defense. Russia surely notices this NATO weakness.

Europe in 'pre-war era,' warns Poland's Prime Minister Tusk, citing Russia's threatPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe is in a "pre-war era" but is not ready for the possibility of a conflict that looms larger every day.

Exit poll key takeaways from Ohio Republican primary: Trump's coalition boosted Bernie Moreno

Exit Poll: Immigration Top Issue Among Ohio Republican Primary Voters

