Exhibition on Turkish-Hungarian football relations opens in Budapest

As part of the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year, an exhibition highlighting the friendly football relations between Turkey and Hungary has opened in Budapest. The exhibition, titled 'The Turkish-Hungarian Brotherhood on the Green Pitch', showcases the close ties between the two countries in terms of both football and cultural values.

Turkish Ambassador to Budapest Gulsen Karanis Eksioglu expressed the importance of strengthening the brotherhood and friendship between Turkey and Hungary through football. The exhibition was organized by the Turkish Embassy at the Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Center in Budapest, with contributions from the Hungarian Olympic and Sports Museum

