Exercise May Benefit People with Long COVID, Study Finds

A new study suggests that exercise may be beneficial for people with Long COVID, a condition characterized by persistent symptoms after recovering from COVID-19. The study found that participants with Long COVID who engaged in exercise did not worsen their symptoms or negatively affect their body during the observation period. The researchers recruited 31 people with Long COVID and matched them with 31 healthy individuals.
All participants underwent medical exams before, immediately after, and two days after the training sessions. The results showed that Long COVID patients experienced improvements in their symptoms, overall health, and muscle strength. The study also revealed that 62% of Long COVID patients suffered from myopathy, a condition that causes muscle weakness
Exercise Long COVID Symptoms Health Muscle Strength Myopathy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »
Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »
Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »
Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »