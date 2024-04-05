Exercise May Benefit People with Long COVID, Study Finds

A new study suggests that exercise may be beneficial for people with Long COVID, a condition characterized by persistent symptoms after recovering from COVID-19. The study found that participants with Long COVID who engaged in exercise did not worsen their symptoms or negatively affect their body during the observation period. The researchers recruited 31 people with Long COVID and matched them with 31 healthy individuals.

All participants underwent medical exams before, immediately after, and two days after the training sessions. The results showed that Long COVID patients experienced improvements in their symptoms, overall health, and muscle strength. The study also revealed that 62% of Long COVID patients suffered from myopathy, a condition that causes muscle weakness

Exercise Long COVID Symptoms Health Muscle Strength Myopathy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MedicineNet / 🏆 575. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New 'Exercise Pill' Could Induce Fitness Benefits Without ExerciseThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

Long COVID brain fog may be due to damaged blood vessels in the brainMRI scans of long COVID patients with brain fog suggest that the blood brain barrier may be leaky.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

Scientists May Have Discovered Reason for Long COVID Brain Fog—Here’s Why It MattersThere are so many different types of masks out there to protect us from COVID. What works best? How long can you wear them? Which ones are fake? Learn everything you need to know about COVID masks.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

Women May See More Health Benefits From Exercise Than Men, Study ShowsWomen who work out regularly have a lower risk of early death from all causes and from cardiovascular events compared with men who do the same, according to research recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Source: Health - 🏆 396. / 53 Read more »

Revolutionary Study Reveals High-Intensity Exercise May Reverse Parkinson’s Disease NeurodegenerationScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Could Biofeedback Help Ease Long COVID?Breathing and relaxation techniques may offer relief to some patients battling Long COVID.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »