Executions in Iran are up 30%, a new United Nations report says

In all seven cases, information received by the U.N. human rights office “consistently indicated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfil the requirements for due process and a fair trial under international human rights law,” Guterres said. “Access to adequate and timely legal representation was frequently denied, with reports of coerced confessions, which may have been obtained as a result of torture.
Guterres expressed deep concern “at the lack of transparent and independent investigations into reported human rights violations, in particular in the context of the latest nationwide protests.” He saidThe secretary-general cited information received by the U.N. rights agency that between Sept. 17, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2023, an estimated 20,000 individuals were arrested for participating in the protests.
The report circulated Tuesday, covering the year-long period ending July 31, said “the continued denial of adequate medical care in detention remains a serious concern.” He cited a June 27 speech by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling on the judiciary to “eliminate dissenting voices” online and tighten control over cyberspace., “including women and girls, human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists, for legitimately exercising their rights to freedom of opinion and expression, association and peaceful assembly.”
