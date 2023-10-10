Execution of Texas inmate set to proceed after Supreme Court grants request to overturn stay

FILE - This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge’s order from the prior week that had delayed the execution. Murphy's lawyers are seeking DNA testing of evidence related to his 2001 trial.

Still pending before the high court is another request to stay Murphy's execution that was filed late Tuesday afternoon. Murphy's lawyers are asking that the execution be delayed over claims the drugs he is to be injected with were exposed to extreme heat and smoke during, making them unsafe and leaving him at risk of pain and suffering.

Murphy admits that he killed Cunningham, who was from the Dallas suburb of Garland. But he denies he committed two robberies and a kidnapping that prosecutors used to persuade jurors during the penalty phase of his trial that he would pose a future danger — a legal finding needed to secure a death sentence in Texas. headtopics.com

Prosecutors have argued against the DNA testing, saying state law only allows for post-conviction testing of evidence related to guilt or innocence and not to a defendant’s sentence. They also called Murphy’s request for a stay “manipulative” and say it should have been filed years ago.

Prosecutors say the state presented “significant other evidence” to show that Murphy posed a future danger. Last week, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously declined to commute Murphy’s death sentence to a lesser penalty or grant a six-month reprieve. headtopics.com

“We should look to what rabbinic Judaism says about teshuvah, the which means repentance and about how if somebody is doing all that they can do to repent for their crimes, that should be given consideration. ... But the reality is we don’t have a system that’s based on restorative justice. We have a system that’s based on retributive vengeance,” Zoosman said.

