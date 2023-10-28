EXCLUSIVE: Sweeping new Biden order aims to alter the AI landscape

President Joe Biden's new guidelines will give federal agencies influence in the US market through their buying power and their enforcement tools. | Jacquelyn Martin/APPresident Joe Biden will deploy numerous federal agencies to monitor the risks of artificial intelligence and develop new uses for the technology while attempting to protect workers, according to a draft executive order obtained by POLITICO.

The order, anticipated for months, represents the most significant single effort to impose national order on a technology that has shocked many people with its rapid growth, most notably the human-like capabilities of the latest and most powerful generative AI models.

To prevent powerful AI models from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries, the order would require companies developing powerful AI models to provide regular reports to the Commerce Department outlining how they plan to protect their technology from espionage or digital subversion and mandate that large cloud services providers like Amazon and Microsoft notify the government each time foreigners rent server space to train large AI models. headtopics.com

The agency is also directed to craft a strategy to determine whether such technology is sufficiently high-quality in a number of areas, including drug and device safety, research and public health. It also directs HHS to consult with relevant agencies to evaluate how AI could discriminate against patients, and then prevent it and create a safety program for detecting errors and tracking incidents that harm an individual.

The order encourages federal agencies to adopt high-end privacy enhancing technology to protect the data they collect and the National Science Foundation to fund a new research network focused on developing, advancing and deploying privacy technology for federal agency use. headtopics.com

The draft order also directs several agencies — including the State and Commerce departments, as well as the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy — to create an overseas campaign to promote the U.S. as an attractive destination for foreigners with science or technology expertise to study, research or work on AI and other critical technologies.

