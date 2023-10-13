Exclusive: Star Chinese fund manager Wang detained and under investigation -sources

The 52-year-old founder of Qianhe Capital Management in Shenzhen and Top Ace Asset Management in Hong Kong is the latest high-profile Chinese business executive to be investigated or detained.

His case relates to an investigation into Zhu Congjiu, a former senior official at China's top securities regulator, the sources said. Attempts to reach Wang have been unsuccessful for several weeks, said two of the sources.

The CCDI, the Ministry of Public Security and Qianhe Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.China is considering creating a state-backed stabilization fund to shore up confidence in its equity markets, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Exclusive-Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroadExclusive-Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroad

Exclusive: Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroadThe Biden administration is considering closing a loophole that gives Chinese companies access to American artificial intelligence (AI) chips through units located overseas, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Exclusive: Mainland Chinese banned from opening new offshore trading accounts with local brokersChina has for the first time issued a notice prohibiting domestic brokerages and their overseas units from taking on new mainland clients for offshore trading, according to an official document seen by Reuters and confirmed by four sources.

Julianne Hough Is Down to Star in Christina Aguilera's Broadway Version of 'Burlesque' (Exclusive)Julianne Hough chats with ET's Denny Directo after 'Dancing With the Stars' Motown night, which aired Tuesday on ABC and Disney+. The dancer says she'd be down to star in Christina Aguilera's Broadway adaptation of 'Burlesque,' over a decade after she played Georgia in the original film.

Star Witness: Sam Bankman-Fried’s Plan to Unlock Frozen Chinese FTX FundsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Star Witness: Sam Bankman-Fried’s Plan to Unlock Frozen Chinese FTX FundsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.