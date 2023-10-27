Exclusive: Special education aide surrenders after allegation of abuse against student

An educator at DeSoto High School surrendered to police Friday morning after an incident recorded in a classroom earlier this week appeared to show a student being hit.

Gloria Lowe, a special education aide at the high school is facing felony charges after being accused of striking a non-verbal special needs student who has autism. The video, which was recorded by another student, allegedly showed Lowe swatting at the 18-year-old student's arms and legs with a power cord.

DeSoto Police told NBC 5 they were notified of the incident and video recording on Monday, Oct. 23. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Lowe on Wednesday that included a request to voluntarily surrender by 4 p.m. Friday.Sign up for NBC DFW newslettersThe DeSoto ISD said they were notified of the allegation of abuse on Tuesday, Oct. 24. headtopics.com

"DeSoto ISD reiterates that it does not tolerate misconduct, particularly such actions that adversely impact student safety and welfare. The district takes all matters related to the individual and collective safety and security of its school community seriously and notes that this inexcusable act does not reflect the care and compassion of the DeSoto ISD educator workforce," the district said in a statement Friday.

Lowe, who was freed Friday after posting a $15,000 bond, faces a charge of felony injury to a disabled individual. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Read more:

NBCDFW »

DeSoto school aide charged with hitting special needs studentA special education aide at DeSoto High School has been arrested after police said video shows hitting a special needs student. Read more ⮕

DeSoto Teacher on leave after video of alleged physical abuse of non-verbal student, district saysThe DeSoto Police Department along with DeSoto ISD are investigating disturbing allegations of a special needs teacher physically abusing a non-verbal student… Read more ⮕

Barry Manilow Sets NBC Christmas Special (EXCLUSIVE)Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow is set to star in a Christmas special at NBC, Variety has learned exclusively. Read more ⮕

Family heartbroken after Special Olympics team left out of high school homecoming paradeA Special Olympics team at a high school outside Nashville was left out of its homecoming parade, and parents are furious. Read more ⮕

Duncanville vs. DeSoto will decide District 11-6A title in TexasLast year’s Class 6A state champions — Duncanville from Division I and DeSoto from Division II — will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that high school... Read more ⮕

TAG Oil applies its tech innovation to unlock Egypt’s oil potentialA High-Return Opportunity for High Net Worth Investors and Family Offices Read more ⮕