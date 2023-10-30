Exclusive: So many green subsidies, so few know about them

Share on email (opens in new window)First look: Polling shared with Axios shows huge swaths of Americans don't know about federal subsidies up to $7,500 for buying electric vehicles.Republican and Democratic respondents in the late-August poll show similar awareness, with about 40% of both camps knowing "nothing at all" about the subsidy.

56% of Democrats say they will or might choose an EV, compared with 19% of Republicans — another sign of theWomen are slightly less likely to plan EV purchases and substantially less aware of the credit than men.

Meagan Knowlton, head of BlueLabs' sustainability practice, said prior research shows women prioritize product sustainability more than men."We see it as an area of opportunity for raising awareness and education" about the overall results, Knowlton said.

