Exclusive: Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source

A 0.25 mg injection pen of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy is shown in this photo illustration in Oslo, Norway, September 1, 2023.

The source did not say when Novo signed up PCI. At its most recent investor day, in March 2022, the Danish drugmaker said in a presentation that it was doing the assembly and packaging work for Wegovy in-house.

Novo declined to comment on PCI's work, but said Wegovy is currently assembled and packed by Novo and external partners. Record profits from Wegovy and its type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, which contains the same active ingredient, helped Novo became Europe's most valuable listed company earlier this month, with a market capitalisation of about $420 billion.

But Novo has been unable to keep pace with demand for the drug in the five markets - the United States and four European countries - where it is available.

