Exclusive: India lake that flooded was poised to get early warning system

killed at least 18 people. It was one of the worst disasters in the region in 50 years, and more than 100 people remained missing on Thursday.

If fully operational, the warning system could have given people more time to evacuate, scientists said. One scientist said glacial early warning systems can typically give residents a few minutes to an hour of notice."It's quite absurd, really," said geoscientist Simon Allen of the University of Zurich who is involved with the project.

"The Indian government was not prepared to do that this year, so it was being done as a two-step process," he said. As climate change warms high mountain regions, many communities are facing dangerous glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Lakes holding water from melted glaciers can overfill after heavy rain and burst, sending torrents rushing down mountain valleys. headtopics.com

In recent years, glacial flood early warning systems have been deployed in Nepal, Pakistan, and Bhutan. The early warning systems at Lhonak Lake, and another at nearby Shako Cho in Sikkim, were to be among the first in India for glacial lake outburst floods, sources told Reuters.

