Exclusive: House of Sims Season 2 of OFTV Reality Series Announced

ComingSoon is exclusively revealing that House of Sims Season 2 is on the way from OnlyFans’ free-to-view streaming service, OFTV. Filming on House of Sims Season 2 began earlier this month, with Frankie and Demi appearing in a photo of the process.

In the photo, Demi is described as sporting a “grey athleisure look,” as well as a cap from Racing Against Humans — her own fashion label. Another photo shows Chloe with Charlie and make-up artist Georgia, with all three of them sharing a laugh.

Check out the photos of House of Sims Season 2’s filming below: L-R: Frankie and Demi take a walk in grey athleisure wear as Chloe debuts a smart ensemble paired with pale denim and a Western belt L-R: Georgia, Chloe and Charlie laugh together while Frankie and Demi chat for an upcoming scene in the House of Sims show

Season 2 will give “an even closer look into the stars’ new LA lives,” as they’ve been seen “rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars like Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox.” “You have been on our journey from Essex to LA, you have seen us rise and support each other as a family, but this season will expose who is cut from the same cloth,” Chloe stated of filming Season 2.

“You have been on our journey from Essex to LA, you have seen us rise and support each other as a family, but this season will expose who is cut from the same cloth,” Chloe stated of filming Season 2. “Stay tuned, as we unravel a huge season 2 as the Sims family’s biggest challenge isn’t to keep the Hollywood dream alive, but to keep the family together!”

“We had no idea how successful and well-received House of Sims would be, but it was amazing to bring our fans on the journey with us from Essex to our new lives in LA through the show,” Charlie added. “I think we all thought it would be an easy transition, but we’ve all worked really hard and grown so much in the process. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to during filming for season two, it’s going to be bigger and better than any of us ever expected.”

House of Sims follows Chloe, Frankie, Demi, and Charlie Sims, who are also producing the series. They describe the show as the “realest show you’re ever going to see.”