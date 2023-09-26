Exclusive: German economic institutes forecast 0.6% GDP contraction this year

Five economic institutes are predicting gross domestic product (GDP) in Germany will contract by 0.6% in 2023, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as rising interest rates take their toll on the economy and high inflation depresses consumption. Although GDP is expected to shrink in the summer quarter that is coming to an end following stagnation in the second quarter, it is expected to pick up again thereafter.

The so-called Joint Economic Forecasts are to be presented in Berlin on Thursday. The economics ministry usually updates its forecasts incorporating the results of the Joint Economic Forecasts.

For 2024, the institutes - four German and one Austrian - forecast GDP growth of 1.3%, down from 1.5% previously. Inflation is expected to be 6.1% this year and fall to 2.6% next year, according to the fall forecasts. The inflation rate was at 6.9% last year.

The Joint Economic Forecasts are prepared by the Ifo Institute, the Halle Institute for Economic Research, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research and the Austrian Institute of Economic Research. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers some ground above $1,920, investors await US GDP, PCEGold price recovers its recent losses near $1,924 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of t

USD/CAD consolidates its gains below the 1.3500 mark, focus on Canadian GDP, US PCE dataThe USD/CAD pair consolidates its recent gains below the 1.3500 barrier during the early Asian session on Monday. The weakening of the US Dollar (USD)

New study on how governments can fund radical ecological and social policies without GDP growthAccording to a new study led by a researcher at Freie Universität Berlin's Otto Suhr Institute of Political Science, the level of gross domestic product (GDP) has no impact on the ability of states with monetary sovereignty to fund investments in radical decarbonization measures and ambitious social policies such as universal public services and a job guarantee. The study, 'How to pay for saving the world: Modern Monetary Theory for a degrowth transition,' has just been published in the journal Ecological Economics.

USD/CAD gains ground toward 1.3500, Canadian GDP, US Core PCE awaitedUSD/CAD consolidates with a negative bias, trading around 1.3480 during the European session on Monday. The pair is experiencing upward support on the

Italy to raise 2024 deficit goal to 4.1%-4.3% of GDP, sources say By ReutersItaly to raise 2024 deficit goal to 4.1%-4.3% of GDP, sources say

German police raid premises across the country in connection with migrant smugglingMore than 350 German federal police have searched premises across the country in connection with the smuggling of migrants

Growth of 0.3% had been expected in the institutes'.

Although GDP is expected to shrink in the summer quarter that is coming to an end following stagnation in the second quarter, it is expected to pick up again thereafter.

The so-called Joint Economic Forecasts are to be presented in Berlin on Thursday. The economics ministry usually updates its forecasts incorporating the results of the Joint Economic Forecasts.

For 2024, the institutes - four German and one Austrian - forecast GDP growth of 1.3%, down from 1.5% previously.

Inflation is expected to be 6.1% this year and fall to 2.6% next year, according to the fall forecasts. The inflation rate was at 6.9% last year.

The Joint Economic Forecasts are prepared by the Ifo Institute, the Halle Institute for Economic Research, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the RWI – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research and the Austrian Institute of Economic Research.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Rene Wagner. Writing by Maria Martinez. Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Kirsti Knolle and Sharon Singleton