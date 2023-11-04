Exclusive Clip from Thriller Film 'Squealer' Released

The exclusive clip features Ronnie Gene Blevins as the titular character Squealer alongside Sydney Carvill as the two speak while wandering around a balcony. (The Fast and the Furious franchise) and Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) star in this terrifying thriller inspired by real events,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

“When young women start disappearing in a small town, a police officer and a street-smart social worker follow clues to a remote pig farm, where they discover the local butcher has been bringing his work home. Enter the world of a serial killer and experience for yourself the bloodcurdling horror of a film that’s bound to take your breath away.” Squealer comes from director Andy Armstrong and is written by Danielle Burgio and Armstrong. The film stars Wes Chatham, Kate Moennig, and Danielle Burgio, with Theo Rossi and Tyrese Gibson

