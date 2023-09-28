Exclusive: China's Nio explores investment, tech alliances with Mercedes

Nio has held exploratory talks with Mercedes-Benz for a tie-up that would see the German automaker invest in the Chinese electric vehicle startup in exchange for technology, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. By seeking tie-ups and investment from established automakers, China's EV startups are following a playbook from Tesla at a time when the EV industry leader was struggling to ramp up production.

Elon Musk has credited a $50 million investment from the Mercedes group with saving Tesla in 2009.

Nio, whose investors include Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, has publicly called for more such tie-ups with established automakers. It currently does not have any. "They [the legacy brands] have been too successful so that they are not agile in smart EV development. This is a challenge for any CEO who runs a company with hundreds of thousands of employees," Nio's Li told reporters at anin September showcasing its self-developed technologies from batteries and chips to autonomous driving and smart manufacturing.

"Rather than spending so much money and time on your own, isn't it better to seek win-win via partnerships with EV startups?" he added.The resistance being felt at Mercedes, however, reflects friction still at play in the adjustment to the EV shift. headtopics.com

out its EV platforms, battery and motor technology. Leapmotor has declined to comment on the matter.

The source said Mercedes' R&D and strategy teams were largely against the proposals, citing concerns that such a tech tie-up could undermine Mercedes' brand image. Another worry was that as Chinese auto sector entities were the two biggest single shareholders of Mercedes, it could upset shareholder harmony.

Mercedes has had a patchy sales record in China but is planning further investments in the market to expand its R&D team and accelerate innovations in electrification and digitalisation.

Nio, which ranks No.9 among manufacturers of electric and hybrid cars in China, has, in turn, been doubling down on investment in self-developed technologies for key components such as chips and batteries.

But its foray into areas such as smartphones has fueled concern among some investors that the automaker, which has seen its losses widen amid a fierce price war in China, is taking on too much.

Nio's net loss more than doubled to 6.12 billion yuan ($839.51 million) in the three months ended June. It had cash and equivalents totalling 31.5 billion yuan as of June 30, declining from 42.3 billion at the end of 2022.Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman