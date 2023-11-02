Exclusive: BOJ plans to exit from easy policy next year but needs some good fortune

Since taking the helm in April, the central bank chief has mostly echoed his predecessor's pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until sustained achievement of the BOJ's 2% price target comes into sight.
Yet, Ueda will be mindful of the narrow exit path as even small hints could trigger a spike in bond yields and upend the BOJ's plan for a soft-landing. "Given uncertainty over the economic outlook, the BOJ probably wants to wait at least until spring next year in normalising policy," said another source. "If so, it makes sense to keep the BOJ's guidance dovish."The pressure point could be the weak yen, a side-effect of ultra-low rates that has pushed up import prices and households' cost of living.
"The key is they want to leave policy easy, even if there is a cost, to leave 30 plus years of deflation behind," said Robert Samson, deputy head of multi asset at Nikko Asset Management. But Ueda hasn't turned a blind eye to market forces. As bond yields crept up, the BOJ raised to 1% from 0.5% in July a cap set for the 10-year yield in a carefully planned tweak to yield curve control (YCC) - a policy that sets a target for the maturity around 0%.Having taken teeth out of YCC, the BOJ's next focus is to end its negative interest rate policy and push short-term rates to zero, from the current -0.1%, the sources say.
A pivot by the BOJ, which remains a dovish outlier amid global central banks that aggressively hiked rates, could jolt markets by causing a huge repatriation of Japanese funds.
