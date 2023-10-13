Exclusive: Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroad

new restrictions on shipments of AI chips and chipmaking tools to China, seeking to thwart its military advances. Those rules arein the coming days. A person familiar with the situation said the measure could be included in those new restrictions.

Washington is now mulling ways to close the loophole, sources said, a move that has not been previously reported. "Absolutely, Chinese firms are purchasing chips for use in data centers abroad," said Greg Allen, a director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noting that Singapore is a big hub for cloud computing.

While it would be illegal under U.S. law to ship those AI chips to mainland China, it is very difficult for the United States to police those transactions, experts said, noting that China-based employees could legally access the chips located at foreign subsidiaries remotely as well. headtopics.com

The United States has been seeking to halt the rise of China's artificial intelligence capability, which helps its military develop unmanned combat systems, according to a report in The International Affairs Review, affiliated with George Washington University’s School of International Affairs.

Sources said the new rules on AI chips expected this month will likely apply those same restrictions more broadly to all companies in the market.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Exclusive-Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroadExclusive-Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroad

Exclusive: Mainland Chinese banned from opening new offshore trading accounts with local brokersChina has for the first time issued a notice prohibiting domestic brokerages and their overseas units from taking on new mainland clients for offshore trading, according to an official document seen by Reuters and confirmed by four sources.

Exclusive — Daniel Cameron: ‘No Surprise’ KY Gov. Andy Beshear Endorsed Joe Biden for ReelectionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Feds, local investigators working on Chinese consulate investigationLocal and federal officials are working to unravel the events that led up to a man crashing a car into the San Francisco Chinese consulate.

Witness confirms man killed by SFPD after crashing car into Chinese Consulate 'had a knife''I was standing to the side and then everyone started freaking out the moment we realized that he had a knife in his hand. He was bleeding from his head. He wasn't making much sense,' said Audrey Sun, one of the witnesses at the consulate.

Exclusive: Self-driving startup Plus splits US and China operations amid tensionsSelf-driving truck startup Plus has split its Chinese and U.S. operations and struck a deal in which a key shareholder, China's Full Truck Alliance (FTA) (YMM.N), will focus on the China unit, Plus said on Wednesday.