Exclusive: 300 patients sue Columbia University over doctor's sexual abuse

More than 300 women are suing Columbia University, accusing the institution of"enabling" the serial sex abuser Robert Hadden, who was a gynecologist in its affiliated hospital system.
The institutions where Hadden worked, including the Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, have already agreed to pay more than $236 million to settle civil claims brought by more than 200 former patients.
"The prosecution of Hadden that led to his conviction of federal crimes showed how he purposely worked to evade our oversight and engineer situations to abuse his patients." "I couldn't eat, I couldn't walk, I was in so much pain," she said."And my husband just took me out of the room. I think at that moment, we just said, the baby's coming and we have to focus on the baby. So that's what we did.
But a deal with the Manhattan district attorney's office in 2016 allowed Hadden to plead guilty to a single felony count of criminal sexual act in the third degree and a misdemeanor count of forcible touching. He was required to give up his medical license, but avoided prison.magazine alleged that Columbia had failed to act on years of evidence Hadden was sexually assaulting patients.