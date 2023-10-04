Exclusive: 300 patients sue Columbia University over doctor's sexual abuse

More than 300 women are suing Columbia University, accusing the institution of"enabling" the serial sex abuser Robert Hadden, who was a gynecologist in its affiliated hospital system.

The institutions where Hadden worked, including the Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, have already agreed to pay more than $236 million to settle civil claims brought by more than 200 former patients.

"The prosecution of Hadden that led to his conviction of federal crimes showed how he purposely worked to evade our oversight and engineer situations to abuse his patients." "I couldn't eat, I couldn't walk, I was in so much pain," she said."And my husband just took me out of the room. I think at that moment, we just said, the baby's coming and we have to focus on the baby. So that's what we did. headtopics.com

But a deal with the Manhattan district attorney's office in 2016 allowed Hadden to plead guilty to a single felony count of criminal sexual act in the third degree and a misdemeanor count of forcible touching. He was required to give up his medical license, but avoided prison.magazine alleged that Columbia had failed to act on years of evidence Hadden was sexually assaulting patients.

Read more:

Newsweek »

| Columbia University Gynecologist Had Hundreds More Sex-Abuse Victims, Lawsuit ClaimsAn additional 301 patients sued the school Tuesday, more than doubling the number of victims who have come forth.

Dedicated to the University Bookstore at the University of WashingtonShe gave me a long look, like she was thinking it over. No one said a word. We all wanted to hear the answer.

Golden Globes Hits 300 Voters and 60% Diversity, Adds 11 MembersThe Golden Globes have added 11 new members, bringing its total voting body to 300 people and 60% diversity.

Golden Globes Announces 300-Member Voting Body For 2023 AwardsThe Golden Globes have announced the full list of voters for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which will take place Jan. 7. It totals 300 journalists. The breakdown, per the organization, is: 47% fema…

Golden Globes announces 300 voting members for awards showThe Golden Globes Monday revealed the full list of voters, 300 journalists from around the world, for its upcoming awards show in January, calling it the most diverse voting panel of any major Hollywood awards show.