Exclusion of Autistic Children and Adults Highlighted During Autism Acceptance Month

Parents of autistic children and autistic adults continue to be excluded and derided. April is Autism Acceptance Month, and this year’s theme is 'Celebrating Differences .' At the time of writing, a news story had just come out in the UK about parents being offered the choice to have school photos that either included all the children in a class or a photo that didn't include children with special educational needs.
Rightly, this has produced an outpouring of disgust; as I write, news channels are filled with parents sharing their and their children’s experiences of exclusion. These shocking recent stories highlight the amount of ignorance, nastiness, and exclusionary behaviour that parents of autistic children, autistic adults, and others with different needs or disabilities can contend with daily—along with just why Autism Acceptance Month is so important. Celebrating differences is something we all need to do, for each other and for ourselves
