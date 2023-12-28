Exciting Romance Novels to Look Forward to in 2024

As a dedicated romance reader and reviewer, I’m trained to anticipate a happy ending — and as I look at what’s to come in 2024, I’m joyfully overwhelmed by what we’re in for. That's not even factoring in the return of 'Bridgerton,' Julia Quinn's novels-turned-Netflix show.

The new year is set to usher in the return of beloved authors like Vanessa Riley and Tia Williams, the continuation of juicy series from fresh voices like Nikki Payne and Sangu Mandanna, and introduce talented new writers like Yulin Kuang (who directed Emily Henry's 'Beach Read' adaptation). From the anticipated selections below, readers will see that there is room for and a need for every type of love story. With selections through April, check back for updates. “Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend” by Emma Alban (Jan. 9) In effort to avoid being stuck with husbands, debutantes Beth and Gwen attempt to turn the season on its head and set their parents up instead. But a charming viscount and unexpectedly falling for each other makes their plan even more complicate





TODAYshow » / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exciting Restaurants Opening in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2024A look at the most anticipated restaurants opening in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2024, including home-grown spots and global restaurants like Delilah and Joey.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Housing Market Predictions for 2024Industry forecasters predict that mortgage rates will continue to slide in 2024, enticing more homeowners to list their properties and bringing out more buyers. Some areas of the country are expected to see gains in home prices.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition Returns to North AmericaThe 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition marks the return of the electric 500 to North America. The starting price is $39,995 CAD and it will be available in Quebec and British Columbia initially.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Aims to Spark Early Majority in EV AdoptionThe 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is designed to minimize risks and appeal to the Early Majority stage of EV adoption. It features a bold yet familiar design and practical interior. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the informative post!

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

New Laws in Effect for New Jersey in 2024A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024. The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the 'Seinfeld Bill' targeting telemarketers.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

CRU Releases Top 10 Sustainability Predictions for Commodity Markets in 2024Global mining and metals sector consultancy CRU has released its top 10 sustainability predictions for commodity markets in 2024, covering topics that were already hot this year. These include reporting standards, nature conservation, climate action, carbon pricing and critical raw materials. As reporting pressures increase, companies need to prepare for a range of new and expanded reporting requirements both in scope and quantity. CRU warns that standards are increasingly overlapping, which mean that transition planning is critical to navigating policy uncertainty and liability risk. There are increasingly significant risks for organizations or supply chains that operate across multiple jurisdictions. For policy makers, the more standards diverge, the more they could raise costs and create reporting fatigue, the analysts say.Businesses will increasingly need to begin to monitor and prepare for legislation on nature and biodiversity.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »