Exciting Restaurants Opening in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2024

As global restaurants Delilah and Joey open in North Texas in 2024, we’re also excited for the home-grown spots. The Bibb Salad is a simple option at Goodwin's, one of Dallas' most anticipated restaurants of 2024. Co-owners Jeff Bekavac, Austin Rodgers and David Cash are reinventing the landmark property on Greenville Avenue that once held Blue Goose Cantina..

Those three categories describe a significant segment of the most exciting restaurants opening in Dallas-Fort Worth — from Garland to Irving, Highland Park to Fort Worth — in 2024. A few outliers exist, and we celebrate those even more. A pan-Caribbean restaurant in McKinney seeks to take diners on a visit to Jamaica or Puerto Rico, if only on the plate. A modern European restaurant will help redefine Dallas' long-time Quadrangle,. And Fort Worth has crossed our minds as North Texas' most interesting food city: A bar will open in a converted gas station, and a mysterious upscale restaurantIn 2024, we'll also spill some ink on Delilah, a sexy restaurant in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami coming to Dalla





