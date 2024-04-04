Excitement for the Upcoming Solar Eclipse

It’s the kind of thing even the memory of it will make the hairs on your arm stand up. I’m so stinking excited for the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday that I’ve started asking everyone I see what their plans are, hoping we can geek out about it together. But I’ve been surprised to find that not everybody shares my Buddy-the-Elf-like anticipation over this celestial spectacle.

Many people I know don’t have the necessary protective glasses to view the eclipse and some don’t even have plans to walk outside yet — or at all — to see it. Meanwhile, I’ve been planning a trip into the path of totality for more than two years, ever since I realized it will go through the Adirondacks in upstate New York, where I have family. I know that astronomy doesn’t get everyone as hyped as it gets me, and that’s OK. But when I’m excited about something I want to get other people pumped about it too (Philly sports fans know what I’m talking about

Solar Eclipse Excitement Anticipation Protective Glasses Astronomy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse safely: The best eclipse viewersSafely view the total solar eclipse on April 8 with these American Astronomical Society-approved eclipse viewers.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Businesses hop on April's total solar eclipse excitement with food and beer promotionsWith the April 8 total solar eclipse right around the corner, U.S. businesses are ready for the celestial event. Hotels and resorts along the prime path are luring in visitors with special packages while big companies like Southwest and Delta are selling seats on eclipse-viewing flights.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipseA lunar eclipse always proceeds or follows about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

The Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse Is Totally Stressing Me OutThe April 8 solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and my anxieties about planning, traffic, and photographing it are growing by the day.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »