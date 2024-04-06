Excitement Builds for Total Solar Eclipse in the Bay Area

With just days to go until the Monday's total solar eclipse , the excitement is building in the Bay Area . Monday's event will be a total solar eclipse - where the moon completely blocks out the sun if you're in the so-called path of totality . Many people are traveling to places like Texas to witness the eclipse.

Professor Aaron Romanowsky from San Jose State University's Department of Physics and Astronomy explains that there might be some subtle effects from the partial eclipse in the Bay Area, such as a slight dimming of the light and cooling of the air. Bryan Mendez from UC Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science, who will be seeing his second total eclipse, describes the experience as something that no picture can fully capture

