Excitement Builds for the Great American Solar Eclipse

Excitement is building ahead of Monday's highly anticipated solar eclipse . The total solar eclipse , dubbed the Great American Eclipse , will be visible between 10 a.m. to noon, crossing North America from Texas to Maine, passing over Mexico, and Canada. For 32 million Americans in 15 states in the path of totality, the sky will momentarily darken. The eclipse is the first solar eclipse to pass through North America in 7 years.

To help facilitate the momentous event, Delta has rolled out two path-of-totality flights that are already sold-out designed for those seeking a closer look. One flight departs from Austin to Detroit and the other from Dallas-Fort Worth to Detroit. Once those flights reach Missouri, passengers will get a special view of the eclipse, but are required to wear specialized glasses. NASA says the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous U.S. will occur on August 23, 2044. Here's how you can watch across Los Angeles CountyThe Griffith Observatory is hosting a virtual and live online broadcast from Belton, Texas starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. on Monday. The maximum partial eclipse from Los Angeles will be visible at 11:12 a.m. Cal State Long Beach's Department of Physics and Astronomy is also hosting a live viewing event beginning at 10 a.m. on the campus' upper quad. Eclipse safety glasses and even access to solar telescopes will be availabl

Solar Eclipse Great American Eclipse North America Delta Flights NASA Viewing Event Los Angeles County Griffith Observatory Cal State Long Beach

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why April’s Total Solar Eclipse Is So Different From 2017’s ‘Great American Eclipse’I’m an expert on solar eclipses. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Comparing 2017′s ‘Great American Eclipse’ to the 2024 Total Solar EclipseThe April 8, 2024 eclipse will offer another opportunity for spectators to witness the moon completely covering the sun. However, unlike the 2017 eclipse, the path of totality will not cross as close to Jacksonville as the previous eclipse.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Stock Up on Eclipse-Themed Snacks and Treats for the Great North American EclipseWith the Great North American Eclipse just days away, it’s time to stock up on supplies for your office or neighborhood watch party. Whether you’ll be watching at work or with friends and family, you can celebrate with these eclipse-themed snacks, drinks, and limited-edition treats.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

‘Venus Eclipse’ Opens For ‘Great North American Eclipse:’ The Sky This WeekI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Enhancing the Experience of Watching the Great American Solar Eclipse with ColorsThis article shares tips on what colors viewers should wear to enhance their experience of watching the Great American Solar Eclipse and explains the science behind why these particular colors matter.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Get ready for the Great American Solar EclipseA look at the Great American Eclipse to take place on April 8.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »