These days in the U.S., tipping is more in-your-face than it’s ever been. Thanks to the prevalence of checkout screens, you might even find yourselfBut etiquette experts say that doesn’t mean you need to throw extra cash to everyone you transact with.

New York City-based moving company Piece of Cake advises tipping 15% to 20% of the total cost but notes that the complexity of the move should be factored in. “If your grandmother’s piano was moved up and down stairs and across cities that would be cause for recognizing their back breaking work and raising the total amount,” the company says on its website.

In addition to a tip, Smith advises buying lunch for your movers and offering them drinks and snacks throughout the day.Tip on the higher end of the range if your hairdresser provided exceptional service, such as throwing in a free scalp massage. If other employees worked on your hair—maybe an assistant shampooed your hair—give them $5 to $10. headtopics.com

“If it’s an establishment that you frequent where they greet you by your name when you walk in, you might want to give them a few extra bucks,” says Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick, founder of the Etiquette School of New York.Unlike some taxi and livery drivers of yesteryear, Uber and Lyft drivers don’t have employer-provided health insurance.

The percentage should go up if the ride costs just a few bucks—for example, tipping 20% won’t cut it on an $8 ride. And while the apps’ pricing will likely reflect bad weather, also consider the difficulty of the driving conditions. “If you go a few blocks in the pouring rain, you might even consider tipping the cost of the ride,” says Smith. headtopics.com

If you’re traveling with luggage, add $2 for the first bag that the driver helps you with and $1 for each additional bag, says Avery Johnson, founder of The Southern Academy of Etiquette in Dallas.Instacart requires a minimum tip of 5% on each order, and Amazon Fresh sets the default tip at $5, but both can and should be adjusted accordingly.

