Ex-Yankees pitcher David Wells defends Bud Light stance; says Americans should stand for national anthem

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells has been vocal about a variety of topics. Last month, he returned to the Bronx for the 75th edition of the team's annual Old-Timers' Day. During his visit to Yankee Stadium, Wells wore a Yankees jersey with a piece of tape covering Nike's iconic swoosh logo. 'I hate Nike,' he said. 'They’re woke.
EX-YANKEES PITCHER DAVID WELLS PUTS TAPE OVER NIKE LOGO ON YANKEES UNIFORM: 'I HATE NIKE' Last month, Wells was asked if he would drink Bud Light in the future, and he responded with an emphatic 'Nope.
Garth Brooks takes next step in woke war over Bud LightThe singer has taken a surprisingly liberal and inclusive stance on the struggling beer brand and its use of a transgender spokesperson.
Ad Agency Behind Bud Light Fiasco Fires Top ExecsCaptiv8, the California ad agency behind Bud Light's disastrous Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, has fired 30 employees, about 20% of its workforce, the New York Post reports.
Bud Light ad agency cuts staff once againCaptiv8 made some deep cuts recently as the ad firm looks to recover from the disastrous campaign that led to Bud Light's downfall.