Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle made loud scene before airport security incident: ‘F–king fly!’

shows Riddle on the microphone, with a drink in his other hand, looking at an unidentified fellow passenger, and saying, “I’m looking at you dead in the eye, you know how to fly … I know how to fly! F–king fly!”

It was simultaneously clear that he was trying to make light of a situation that had to be aggravating for all of his fellow travelers, and surreal for them to witness. The gate agent, who appeared amused by the situation, ultimately wrested the microphone away from him.

Ex-WWE Superstar Matt Riddle speaking on the microphone, complaining about the fight delay.Ex-WWE Superstar Matt Riddle speaking on the microphone, complaining about the fight delay.A witness told the outlet that Riddle was “incredibly obnoxious” during the delay, carrying himself in an “extremely loud and rude” manner.

When it finally came time to board the plane, Riddle was denied entry due to his state of possible intoxication. Matt “Riddle” Riddle attends the WWE Summer Slam after party at Delano Las Vegas.Police eventually responded to the incident, and Riddle reportedly apologized to them and was subsequently free to leave the airport without a police report getting filed. headtopics.

Later, however, Riddle accused one of the officers of sexual misconduct.

Matt Riddle seemingly had a few too many drinks during a plane delay earlier this month, grabbing a microphone and shouting at fellow passengers.“Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport,” Riddle wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“No means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! Asshole!!! Don’t know they’re [sic] Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”