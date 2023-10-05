Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

FILE - Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles on July 1, 2019. Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting numerous students was found dead in his home on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, according to his lawyer.

George Tyndall, 76, was awaiting trial on more than two dozen criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university's student health center. Heand was free on bond ahead of a trial that had not yet been scheduled. His lawyer, Leonard Levine, confirmed his death Thursday.

A close friend went to Tyndall’s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he had not answered her phone calls, Levine said. She found him dead in his bed.Levine said Tyndall was due back in court later this month to set a date for his trial. His client had denied any wrongdoing and wanted to present his case before a jury.reported. headtopics.com

Tyndall was suspended from the university in 2016, when a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He was able to quietly resign with a large payout the next year. Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Still, he faced up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

