Joshua Bowles, 29, stabbed and punched the woman on March 9 at a sports center in Cheltenham, southwest England, around 3 miles from the headquarters of GCHQ—Britain’s equivalent of the NSA—where the victim was stationed at the time of the attack and where Bowles had once worked as a software developer.

Prosecutors said Bowles researched and conducted surveillance of his victim, referred to in court with the code number “99230” owing to her job in the NSA. At London’s Old Bailey court, Justice Cheema-Grubb ruled that Bowles was motivated by terrorism and that his “politically motivated” attack had been intended to disrupt the work of American and British intelligence.

She added that he would have been sentenced to a full life term in jail if his victim had died. Instead, he now faces at least 13 years behind bars before he could be eligible for parole.. His attorneys said he had been romantically rejected by his victim’s predecessor when he worked at GCHQ and that he had looked up misogynistic assaults online on the day of his attack. headtopics.com

Tim Forte, defending Bowles, said that his client was depressed and had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Forte added that Bowles felt rejected when 99230’s predecessor declined his advance, and he “transferred” his infatuation with that woman to his victim. He also said that Bowles was angry that he hadn’t been given a promotion. “There is nothing in this case demonstrating a terrorist cell, it’s an incel,” Forte insisted.

Bowles reportedly told authorities in a police interview he had selected his target “for her employment at the NSA.” “Due to the size and resourcing, American intelligence represents the largest contributor within the intelligence community so it made sense as the symbolic target,” he added. “I consider GCHQ just as guilty.” headtopics.com

