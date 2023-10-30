Ex-Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales handed 3-year ban by FIFA

Spain's Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey on how they felt during the Luis Rubiales saga, caused by an unsolicited kiss on teammate Jenni Hermoso. (0:59)FIFA banned ousted former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the

FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to"basic rules of decent conduct" and"behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby. Rubiales resigned from his jobs in football in September after weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national team players.Hermoso had earlier filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss. headtopics.com

