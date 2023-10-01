Ex-Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, who served up historic Yankees HR, dies at 57

It was recently revealed that Wakefield had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer., he is survived by his wife Stacy, who is also battling cancer, and two children, Trevor and Brianna.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said John Henry, the principal owner of the Red Sox who also owns the Globe, in a statement issued by the team. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

He added: “It’s one thing to be an outstanding athlete. It’s another to be an extraordinary human being. Tim was both.”off Wakefield that put the Yankees in the World Series and kept the Curse of the Bambino alive for one more year.that Wakefield and his wife are dealing with very serious illnesses.

Curt Schilling announced on his podcast that Wakefield, his teammate in Boston from 2004-07, “was diagnosed with a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer.” Schilling added that Wakefield’s wife, Stacy, has been battling pancreatic cancer.

“I was aware of it a little bit,” Boone said. “Tim was a great player in his day and a guy that was well-respected and well-loved around the baseball world and in our fraternity. To know he’s been going through things with his wife and now him, and he has children that are 19 and a daughter in high school, so my heart goes out to him. My prayers go out to him and his family.

“It’s sobering to hear those things. It’s one of those things in life that comes up that always make you have a little bit of a perspective on what you get to do each and every day. I know Wake’s going to have a lot of support. I hope he knows he has it around the whole baseball community and certainly with us.”

Boone’s homer on Oct. 16, 2003 is one of two pennant-winning homers in Yankees history along with Chris Chambliss against the Royals in 1976.

Wakefield, 57, played for the Sox from 1995-2011. His 186 victories are third in team history. He is second in games pitched (590), first in innings (3,006), and second in strikeouts (2,046).