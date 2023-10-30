Ex-NYC prison guards avoid prison time after alleged negligence in teen inmate’s suicide attempt

Two former New York City jail guards have avoided prison time for what authorities called their failure to intervene in a teenage inmate's suicide attempt for nearly eight minutes until it was too late to save him from serious brain damage in 2019. Daniel Fullerton and Mark Wilson received conditional discharges after pleading guilty to misdemeanor official misconduct in May and September, respectively, the Daily News reported Friday.

The Bronx district attorney's office issued a statement when the guards were indicted but did not publicly announce Fullerton and Wilson's guilty pleas and sentences, the Daily News reported. All the guards were initially charged with misdemeanor official misconduct and felony reckless endangerment, which can carry up to seven years in prison. David Rankin, a lawyer for Feliciano's family, said they are 'gratified' that the two guards took responsibility in pleading guilty.

