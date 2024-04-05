Ex-Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Walked Out Of 'Quiet On Set' Interview In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Angie's attorneys levied a heavy accusation against her ex -- namely, that he'd allegedly physically abused her before their incident in the sky in September 2016 ... which Angelina has maintained involved Brad putting hands on their kid. We know Brad's denied that, and that the authorities cleared him of wrongdoing -- but Angelina has continued to insist it happened ...

including here, where her attorneys say the abuse AJ claims to have endured via Brad actually pre-dated whatever happened in 2016. They write,"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him." Angelina and her team do not detail what allegedly occurred pre-2016, but they're certainly hinting there's more to tell .

