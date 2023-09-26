Ex-NFL star Tiki Barber walks off radio show after sparring over Zach Wilson: 'I’m turning my mic off buddy'

New York Giants great Tiki Barber got into a back and forth with Joe Benigno on WFAN on Monday over the New York Jets and the treatment of Zach Wilson. Barber said he was not much of a screamer, and he watches the games and analyzes them. The former Giants star then turned off his mic, looked at Roberts and pointed toward the cameras. "I’m turning my mic off buddy," Barber said.

"That’s bulls---.".For what it is worth, Benigno is not the only Jets fan who feels the way he does. Legendary quarterbackon ESPN Radio New York that the team should dump him.

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, is hit by Anfernee Jennings, #33 of the New England Patriots, during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS OFFERS 'CHALLENGE' TO OTHER NFL PLAYERS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT SHOWS UP FOR CHIEFS GAME

"No, I didn’t take anything positive out of it yesterday. It was awful," Namath said when asked if there was anything he would take into next week if he were with the Jets. "Were you watching? I mean, I mean, please. You sit down? You sit down on the play, you go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to make plays and win. You quit on a play. What is going on? It’s disgusting," he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

Tiki Barber walks off WFAN show after ‘bulls–t’ Joe Benigno Jets rantJoe Benigno called in for his Monday spot on WFAN’s afternoon drive show with Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts, and Benigno was about as done as done could be with Zach Wilson.

Stephen A. Smith lambastes Robert Saleh’s Zach Wilson stance: ‘Stop lying to people’Wilson completed 18 of 36 pass attempts for 157 yards with no touchdowns in his second start of the season after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury.

Have Zach Wilson and the New York Jets hit rock bottom?Following another ugly loss, should the Jets consider moving on from Zach Wilson? Craig Carton and Willie Colon believe so.

Joe Namath is fed up with Jets and Zach Wilson: ‘It’s disgusting’The most accomplished quarterback in Jets history is throwing in the towel on Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson ‘one of the biggest problems’ with Jets: ex-NFLer Chris LongThe Jets may be sticking with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, but former NFL defensive end Chris Long believes it’s weighing the team down big time.

Jets are ‘all going to lose it’ if Zach Wilson stays QB, ESPN host saysThe New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 15-0, on Sunday at MetLife.

Tiki Barber attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix."Let me tell you right now, you hate the Jets," Benigno said."You would love to see the Jets go 2-15. Stop it. If this was the situation with the Giants, you’d be screaming to get Wilson the hell out of there. So, don’t give me this nonsense."

Barber said he was not much of a screamer, and he watches the games and analyzes them.

The former Giants star then turned off his mic, looked at Roberts and pointed toward the cameras.

"I’m turning my mic off buddy," Barber said."That’s bulls---.".For what it is worth, Benigno is not the only Jets fan who feels the way he does. Legendary quarterbackon ESPN Radio New York that the team should dump him.

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, is hit by Anfernee Jennings, #33 of the New England Patriots, during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS OFFERS 'CHALLENGE' TO OTHER NFL PLAYERS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT SHOWS UP FOR CHIEFS GAME

"No, I didn’t take anything positive out of it yesterday. It was awful," Namath said when asked if there was anything he would take into next week if he were with the Jets.

"Were you watching? I mean, I mean, please. You sit down? You sit down on the play, you go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to make plays and win. You quit on a play. What is going on? It’s disgusting," he said.

Namath thinks Wilson has shown enough to Gang Green that they should simply cut ties.

"Send him to Kansas City to back up against somebody like [Patrick] Mahomes and maybe learn something. I wouldn’t keep him," Namath explained."I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson, alright? I’ve seen enough. Has quick feet, can throw a little bit, but I don’t believe what’s going on up there."

Namath, and Jets fans for that matter, might want Wilson out of the building, but "He’s our unquestioned quarterback, guys," Saleh said to reporters.

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, in action against the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As long as he continues to show in his preparation, the way he’s been practicing and even in these games, guys. He’s not the reason we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, and I know from a box score standpoint it’s not showing, he’s going to be our quarterback.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.