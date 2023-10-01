Ex-NFL star hopes Travis Kelce is 'cool with people being in his business 24/7' amid Taylor Swift rumors

Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023.

"If I’m outside of football, I like to not worry about paparazzi taking pictures of me and posting them and whatnot," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview."I guess he knows what he’s getting himself into."

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jevon Kearse takes a drink during practice at Eagles Camp in Lehigh, Pennsylvania, on, Aug. 1, 2007. (Krissy Krummenacker/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) "Hopefully, they’re both happy, but a lot of that stuff is gonna come with that. And we’re gonna see if he’s really cool with people being in his business 24/7, and then time will tell," said Kearse.

