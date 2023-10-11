Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested, faces murder charge in death of his mother

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of his 73-year-old mother, his family and police confirmed.

The 35-year-old NFL player was caught while re-entering the U.S. from Mexico, Maywood police said. Videos surfaced last month on Instagram of a man resembling Sergio Brown calling reports about the death of his mother 'fake news.' In the video, the man says he thought his mother was 'on vacation' in Sinaloa, Mexico.

