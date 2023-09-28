Ex-Michigan State coach Mel Tucker planning to file wrongful termination lawsuit

Former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is planning to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the university, he confirmed on Thursday via ESPN's Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel. Tucker’s impending wrongful termination lawsuit will attempt to force Michigan State to pay at least part of that remaining deal. It is unclear when it will be officially filed. Tucker was hired at Michigan State in 2020.

He compiled a 20-14 record there over four seasons, though 11 of those wins came during the 2021 campaign. He signed his new 10-year extension with the school after that season, which made him one of the highest paid coaches in the sport.

. By firing him for cause — which the university can do due to a clause in his contract that allows that action if he has demonstrated"conduct which constitutes moral turpitude" or conduct that"brought public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the university" — Michigan State is not required to pay him the $75 million that is left on his 10-year, $95 million contract.

Tucker’s impending wrongful termination lawsuit will attempt to force Michigan State to pay at least part of that remaining deal. It is unclear when it will be officially filed.

The Spartans are now being led by interim head coach Harlon Barnett. They have lost two straight games headed into Saturday's matchup at Iowa.