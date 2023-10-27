Ex-Mets manager confesses one part of baseball he didn’t get ‘right’

FILE - Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine speaks during a Stamford mayoral debate Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Darien, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)manager Bobby Valentine will be rooting for the Texas Rangers when they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Long before Valentine, 73, arrived with the Mets, he began his career as an MLB manager with the Rangers. He recentlyabout his time in Texas and beyond, including the disarray of the MLB’s steroid early of the late 80s to early 2000s.

According to the Messenger report, other than Valentine’s disappointment in never leading the Rangers to the postseason, his one other regret was “we didn’t quite get the steroid thing right.” “Looking back on it, it’s easy to say now. I didn’t understand then. I wish I did,” Valentine told the Messenger. “We kept thinking that guys should just lift more weights to get stronger. I was hiring conditioning coaches, because first-base coach looked better than my third-place hitter in a uniform. Those mid-’80s and early ‘90s were confusing times in baseball, because everything was changing so much. headtopics.com

Valentine spent 16 seasons as an MLB manager, eight with the Rangers (1985-92), seven with the Mets (1996-2002) and a stop with the Red Sox in 2012. He led the Mets to the National League pennant in 2000.- Mets legend Davey Johnson weighs in on MLB 2023: ‘Wouldn’t last a week’ | Klapisch

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust.

