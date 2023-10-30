Ex-Mets ace who waived no-trade clause ‘had to make a decision about winning’

Three months ago, the floundering Mets sent Scherzer to Texas as part of their trade deadline sell-off. Now, the Rangers are turning to the 39-year-old to take the mound Monday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.Mike Puma of the New York Post

. “I don’t want to say ‘happy’ because that makes it seem like I was trying to get out of New York. I was just at the point in my career where I had to make a decision about winning. If winning is your North Star, you can make decisions around that. The decision got made.”

That decision came after Scherzer spoke to then-general manager Billy Eppler about the Mets’ rebuilding timeline, which didn’t indicate the team would be contenders in 2024. “I got put in a box to make the choice, I had to make a decision,” Scherzer said, via the Post. “If they do , great — I have no animosity toward the organization or anybody there. It’s just I got put in a corner where if I don’t accept this trade then we are going to be trading other guys across the roster. ‘If you are not going to let us trade you then we are going to move other people.’ At that point I had to make a baseball decision. headtopics.com

In eight starts for the Rangers this year, the three-time Cy Young Award winner is 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA. He missed some time with a teres major strain. He pitched twice against the Astros in the ALCS for a combined 6.2 innings.Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

