Ex-Met Travis Jankowski becomes unlikely Rangers World Series hero

Seizing the opportunity he was presented, Jankowski took Adolis Garcia’s spot in the starting lineup in Tuesday’s Game 4 of the World Series and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his team’s 11-7 victory over the Diamondbacks that set the stage for the Rangers to win the franchise’s first World Series withFor Jankowski — a former Stony Brook standout — it has presented the chance of a lifetime. He was back in the lineup as the right fielder and batting ninth on Wednesday.
“I got some good sleep night,” said Jankowski, who went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday’s clincher. “That being said, yeah, it was a different experience for me. It’s one of the things I’ll reflect upon in a couple of weeks, once this job is done.” “He’s been solid for us with the injuries we’ve had to deal with,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He gives you defense, speed. He gives you good at-bats up there. He has good discipline at the plate. Just a solid signing for us.
“It wasn’t a great decision by me,” Lovullo said. “I have got to be better, no doubt about it. I’ve been in situations like that. I’ve been in the dugout with a hot hitter. I’ve been watching hot hitters. We’ve got to be better.”The only managers with at least four World Series titles: Joe McCarthy (seven), Casey Stengel (seven), Connie Mack (five), Walter Alston (four) and Joe Torre (four). Bochy won three of his titles with the Giants.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
STARTELEGRAM: Who is Travis Jankowski, the Texas Rangers outfielder replacing Adolis Garcia?Here’s what to know about Travis Jankowski ahead of game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕
Source: WGAL | Read more ⮕
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕