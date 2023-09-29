Ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark can't move Georgia case to federal court, a judge says

A judge has rejected a request by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to move the Georgia election subversion charges against him from state court to federal court FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020.

A federal judge who rejected efforts by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his charges in the Georgia election subversion case to federal court is set to hear arguments on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on the same issue. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)KATE BRUMBACKATLANTA — (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected a request by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to move the Georgia election subversion charges against him from state court to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said he was making no ruling on the merits of the charges against Clark, but he concluded that the federal court has no jurisdiction over the case. He said “the outcome of the case will be for a Fulton County judge and trier of fact to ultimately decide.”rejected a similar request

