Ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark can't move Georgia case to federal court, a judge says

A judge has rejected a request by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to move the Georgia election subversion charges against him from state court to federal court. FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020.

A federal judge who rejected efforts by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his charges in the Georgia election subversion case to federal court is set to hear arguments on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on the same issue.

