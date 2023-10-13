Ex-Iran envoy Rob Malley ‘compromised classified information,’ Rep. Michael McCaul says

Saudi Arabia, Iran hold first call since ending rift to unite behind PalestiniansJoe’s gift to terror-boosting Iran: Letters to the Editor — Oct. 12, 2023by the State Department in June and had his security clearance suspended amid a probe into the possibility that he mishandled classified material.

“It’s very concerning,” McCaul (R-Texas) said of the allegations against Malley during an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Thursday. “He’s a special envoy for Iran. He is the principal architect, the negotiator on the Iran deal – to resurrect the Iran deal.

McCaul explained that congressional lawmakers only found out about Malley's suspension after he went "basically AWOL" when asked to brief Congress on Iran. "We found out that he was suspended without pay because he had problems with his security clearance. He compromised classified information, we think with Iran, and now there's a wider investigation into this," McCaul said.

He was previously president and CEO of the International Crisis Group and worked in several capacities at the White House under former President Barack Obama, where he wasthat "Malley was so entangled with Hamas that Obama had to drop him as an advisor during the 2008 campaign — before later bringing him back to do Mideast policy.

Malley also served on the National Security Council and was a special assistant to former President Bill Clinton. Last month, a trove of leaked files revealed that three top aides to Malley were tied to a secretive influence operation by Tehran's Foreign Ministry, according to internal Iranian government correspondence and emails

