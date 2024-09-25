Ex-FTX Exec Caroline Ellison Gets 25 Years, Judge Praises Her Cooperation

to multiple charges in connection with the federal fraud and conspiracy case involving the crypto trading platform. She cooperated with prosecutors and was a key witness during the trial last year of Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend.

During Ellison's sentencing hearing in New York Tuesday afternoon, Judge Lewis Kaplan called her cooperation with the government "very, very substantial" and noted a "fundamental distinction" between Ellison and Bankman-Fried. Ellison said she was "deeply ashamed" by her conduct that enabled what the defense conceded was an "enormous and extraordinary fraud.""She has recovered her moral compass," defense attorney Anjan Sahni said in court. "Caroline Ellison is a good person who, at 29 years old, can still make a positive impact on the world.""Caroline Ellison deserves leniency," Assistant United States Attorney Danielle Sassoon said.

Federal prosecutors agreed Ellison provided "extraordinary cooperation that was crucial to the Government's successful prosecution" of Bankman-Fried.

