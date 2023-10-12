Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to tax fraud charge

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government.

The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded to one count of fraud by false representation, just over a month before he was due to stand trial. Prosecutors said Ecclestone made untrue or misleading representations to HM Revenue and Customers at a July 2015 meeting, when he said he "established only a single trust" in favour of his daughters.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to fraudFormer Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has admitted fraud at a court hearing after prosecutors charged him with failing to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain’s government. The 92-year-old billionaire appeared at Southwark Crown Court in central London.

Bernie Sanders criticizes Israel’s offensive in Gaza, calls it ‘serious violation of international law’Sen. Bernie Sanders asked Israeli forces to show restraint amid its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and criticized Israel for cutting aid to the area.

David Sinopoli expected to plead guilty in 1975 murderSinopoli is expected to enter a guilty plea on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 1:30 p.m.

Lawsuit accuses Brad Wilson of fraud, becoming a lawmaker to chase 'sweetheart deals'Utah House speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Brad Wilson is facing accusations of fraud and breach of contract in a lawsuit filed last month claiming he violated a business agreement.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried didn't think rules applied to him, ex-girlfriend saysCaroline Ellison has been testifying in Bankman-Fried's fraud trial.

Former Slovak president convicted of tax fraud, receives a fine and suspended sentenceA court in Slovakia found former President Andrej Kiska guilty of tax fraud and gave him a two-year suspended sentence. The county court in the city of Poprad also handed him on Wednesday a fine of about $16,000. The verdict is not final and his legal team says he plans to appeal it. The case dates back to 2014 when Kiska was running for president. According to the court, Kiska illegally included tax receipts from the presidential campaign in the books of his KTAG family company. Through Kiska’s