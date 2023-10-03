Ex-ESPN host Sage Steele trashes 'The View' after once auditioning for the show: 'They're bulls--t'

During their lengthy discussion that went beyond Steele’s wheelhouse of sports to tackle things like politics and culture war issues, Maher floated the idea that she should be the contrarian voice on the liberal ABC daytime talk show.

“Hell no!” Steele reacted. “I’ve been on ‘The View’ and it didn’t go so well because you know what? At ‘The View,’ they don’t want your view. They only want theirs. And they’re bulls—.” “Exactly,” Maher agreed. “And the problem is they’ve never had anybody who’s smart enough to actually say it the way you’re saying it.”

“I disagree with that,” Steele pushed back, citing Elizabeth Hasselbeck as someone who was able to articulate the conservative point of view at “The View” table. “When you’re four-on-one… and I’ve experienced it. I’ve felt it,” she continued. “And they were nice to me, relatively speaking. Whoopi was very nice to me. Jenny McCarthy- this was Whoopi, Jenny McCarthy, Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters. And they were great to me. Barbara, whatever. The other three were great.

“They easily could have called me, especially the last several years when these conversations have to take place. They won’t call me- why? Because they know. They know that I’m not afraid. They don’t want that. So, no, thank you,” Steele added. headtopics.com

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave, so I can exercise my First Amendment rights more freely,” Steele posted on social media.

Steele’s lawsuit accused ESPN of selective enforcement of its policy that bars news employees from commenting on politics and social issues.

