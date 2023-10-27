Ex-D-III coach says U-M staffer hired him to record future Big 10 foes

football staffer Connor Stalions compensated at least one person for recording future Wolverine opponents with"a couple hundred dollars" and a ticket to a Michigan home game, according to the person.

He said he attended three Big Ten games during the past two years to record the sidelines of a future Michigan opponent. He said he uploaded the videos he took on his personal cell phone to a shared iPhone photo album, but does not know who else other than Stalions had access to the album.

It is against NCAA rules for staff members of a football program to scout games of future opponents in person. The NCAA football rulebook also prohibits"an opposing player, coach or other team personnel" from recording an opponent's signals through audio or video. The NCAA is investigating claims that Michigan used a large network of individuals to tape games of future opponents. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme in a statement last week. headtopics.com

He said at the games he attended he filmed every drive from his seat in the stands about 15-20 rows above field level. He said he tried to film wide enough to include the sideline and the majority of the team's on-field formation so members of the Michigan staff would be able to sync his videos with other film and decode the team's signals. He said he was able to capture enough of the coaches on the sideline that their signals were visible for someone who zoomed in on the recorded video.

He said for the three games he taped he received roughly $1,000 to cover his travel expenses and pay for his time. He said Stalions paid him from a personal Venmo account. "I only did a half because it was pouring rain and they were playing UMass. It didn't pay well enough so I was like, 'yeah, I'm not staying here.'" headtopics.com

