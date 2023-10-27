Ex-Colombian army officer gets life for role in Haitian president’s assassination plot

A federal judge in Miami on Friday sentenced a retired Colombian army officer to life in prison for his role in plotting to kill Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, which caused unprecedented turmoil in the Caribbean nation. Germán Alejandro Rivera García, 45, is the second of 11 suspects detained and charged in Miami to be sentenced in what U.S.

Meanwhile, former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph is set to be sentenced in December. Eight more defendants are waiting trial next year in the United States. Rivera entered the hearing wearing a prisoner's beige shirt and pants. He was handcuffed and had shackles on his ankles as he listened to the judge's ruling seated next to his attorney. The Colombian declined to make statements when the judge asked him if he had anything to say.

